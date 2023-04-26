Huntington County shelter ‘here to help’ following influx of abandoned dogs

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Huntington County Humane Society says they want to help struggling pet owners as leaders say they’ve been dealing with an increase in abandoned dogs.

The shelter says they have had a “huge influx” of stray dogs who have not been claimed and dogs who were left outside or abandoned in the past month or so.

On Wednesday, leaders posted to Facebook that yet another dog was sadly dumped in the area. They say the dog was left outside, locked in her cage with her belongings at Memorial Park Tuesday night.

The shelter asks that anyone who finds themself in a situation where they can no longer properly care for their pet to reach out to them. They say although they only have 16 kennels in the facility, they make exceptions for emergencies and can also find alternative options to safely rehome or take care of an animal.

“We do want to offer our help and want them to know we’re there for them if they do need assistance,” Huntington County Humane Society Vice Allison Caley says.

Again, they say anyone who is struggling to care for their pet is encouraged to contact the shelter at 260-356-0355 for help.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.