Huntington County shelter ‘here to help’ following influx of abandoned dogs

Huntington County Humane Society says anyone who is struggling to care for their pet is...
Huntington County Humane Society says anyone who is struggling to care for their pet is encouraged to contact the shelter at 260-356-0355 for help.(Huntington County Humane Society)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Huntington County Humane Society says they want to help struggling pet owners as leaders say they’ve been dealing with an increase in abandoned dogs.

The shelter says they have had a “huge influx” of stray dogs who have not been claimed and dogs who were left outside or abandoned in the past month or so.

On Wednesday, leaders posted to Facebook that yet another dog was sadly dumped in the area. They say the dog was left outside, locked in her cage with her belongings at Memorial Park Tuesday night.

The shelter asks that anyone who finds themself in a situation where they can no longer properly care for their pet to reach out to them. They say although they only have 16 kennels in the facility, they make exceptions for emergencies and can also find alternative options to safely rehome or take care of an animal.

“We do want to offer our help and want them to know we’re there for them if they do need assistance,” Huntington County Humane Society Vice Allison Caley says.

Again, they say anyone who is struggling to care for their pet is encouraged to contact the shelter at 260-356-0355 for help.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo partners with AWS Foundation

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with the AWS Foundation and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced a multiyear grant partnership on Wednesday.

News

Honor Flight #41: The veteran’s perspective

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter and Liz Braden
The 41st Honor Flight departed from the 122nd Fighter Wing Wednesday. It was the first of this year’s Honor Flight season.

News

Embassy Theatre to take over Middle Waves Festival, announces summer show

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Embassy Theatre announced Wednesday morning that they are taking over the Summit City’s largest music event.

Community

New five-story apartment complex planned for Electric Works campus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Electric Works is set to build another addition to its campus within the coming years.

Latest News

News

Huntington North High School lockdown lifted; no weapon found

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Huntington North High School is on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student reported seeing another student with a weapon, but no weapon was found.

News

Electric Works planning to build apartment complex on its campus

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

Sports

Snider’s Poole commits to Purdue basketball

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
Snider’s Jordyn Poole burst onto the scene as a freshman with the Panthers, before, ultimately, becoming one of the top ranked players in the nation for her class.

News

Snider's Poole commits to Purdue basketball

Updated: 13 hours ago

Sports

Komets complete dominant 3-0 win in game three over Cyclones

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
Komets veteran defenseman Daniel Maggio scored the go-ahead goal less than two minutes into game three’s 3-0 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones at the Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday night.

News

Komets win game three 3-0 over Cyclones

Updated: 14 hours ago