Honor Flight #41: The veteran’s perspective

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 41st Honor Flight departed from the 122nd Fighter Wing Wednesday. It was the first of this year’s Honor Flight season.

85 veterans took off to Washington D.C., including 12 Korean War veterans, 13 Cold War veterans, 58 Vietnam veterans, one Iraqi Freedom veteran and one, 100-year-old World War II veteran.

One of those Vietnam veterans was David Gerloch. He served for six years. He says he’s been to Washington D.C. several times, but this time is extra special because he’s never gotten to see all the memorials built in honor of those who have served and also died in the line of duty.

“It’s just symbolic of that time and I think it was an honorable thing to do to put up a monument for the Vietnam veterans like they did the rest of the eras,” he said. “I’m just looking forward to seeing it. It’s something I’ve wanted to do for many, many years and now I’m finally going to get that.”

Jerry Fleehart also served in the Vietnam War. For him, seeing the names of those who died, knowing he was fortunate enough to come back is one of the most impactful parts of the experience.

“The wall is what means so much to me,” Fleehart said. “I look at it and it brings tears to my eyes.”

He said that going on this flight is a privilege, because the public perception of his service is completely different now than it was when he returned from Vietnam.

“We had to appreciate each other because no one else appreciated us,” he said.

Wednesday, Jerry along with 57 other Vietnam veterans and dozens of others will feel the sincere gratitude and honor.

Each veteran on the Honor Flight brings a “guardian.” The 42nd Honor Flight is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24th.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.