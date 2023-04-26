FWCS leaders outline health and safety referendum proposal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The issue of safety in schools is one parents and students across the country have been debating for a long time. Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) Superintendent Mark Daniel says he’s trying to find the right solutions.

“We’re looking at how we can be proactive to help, yes our students, but also all the staff that we have in our buildings and ultimately our entire community,” Daniel said.

District leaders are looking to ask taxpayers for more money to pay for safety improvements.

Tuesday evening, Superintendent Daniel outlined the details of the plan.

One area of focus is the addition of staff to help with the mental health needs of students. He says having staff members that students can trust is critical.

“We know there’s a need there and I think that’s evident across our country and that’s the number one deterrent, is having students share what’s happening and adults responding,” Daniel said.

Another area of focus is new technology, like a weapons detection system.

“It’s all about prevention and being proactive and at the same time making sure it’s an environment where learning takes place,” Daniel said.

One question likely on the minds of taxpayers: how much will this cost?

The plan calls for a tax increase over eight years. That is projected to bring the district $5-$8 million a year. Daniel says that means a tax increase of about $76 per year for taxpayers in the district.

He understands cost may be a concern, but says he’s already had feedback from students and staff, and their message is clear.

“Overwhelmingly the response has been ‘please move forward’,” Daniel said. “We need this, we not only need this, we have to have this. So, let’s make this work.”

Daniel also expressed interest in adding more school resource officers. Right now, the district has six officers to cover 30,000 students.

A list of the four remaining planned meetings:

Thursday, May 4, 6-8 p.m., South Side High School, 3601 S. Calhoun St.

Wednesday, May 17, 6-8 p.m., Snider High School, 4600 Fairlawn Pass

Tuesday, May 23, 6-8 p.m., Northrop High School, 7001 Coldwater Road

Monday, June 5, 1-3 p.m., Wayne High School, 9100 Winchester Road

