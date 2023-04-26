Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo partners with AWS Foundation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the AWS Foundation and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced a multiyear grant partnership on Wednesday.

They say funding from the AWS Foundation will be a significant help towards the zoo’s “Zoo for All” initiative, referring to the work the zoo has been undergoing in order to become more accessible for all employees and visitors.

Zoo officials also say the renovations will include changes to the exhibits and other future changes.

AWS Foundation CEO Patti Hays says the foundation “acknowledges their intent,” and that this grant for the Fort Wayne Zoo will help support multiyear efforts for the zoo to achieve its mission of improved accessibility.

“Our partnership with AWS Foundation has been ongoing. AWS Foundation has supported the Zoo’s accessibility work for many years from the accessible train car, power doors in the Wild Things Gift Shop, scooters for visiting guests, to the wheelchair-accessible deck here at the Endangered Species Carousel. These dedicated funds will allow the Zoo to continue our accessibility work including items that the Leadership Fort Wayne Class of 2022 found during their CAP project last year.”

Officials say the organization, Leadership Fort Wayne, chose the zoo as one of the Community Action Projects (CAP) last year.

CAP officials say the accessibility projects the zoo is trying to complete will be a “guide for future projects.”

