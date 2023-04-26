Embassy Theatre to take over Middle Waves Festival, announces summer show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Embassy Theatre announced Wednesday morning that they are taking over the Summit City’s largest music event.

To kick off the partnership, leaders announced they are hosting “Ripple: A Middle Waves Hype Event” on June 24 from 5 - 11:30 p.m. at Parkview Field.

They announced the following acts for the show:

Headliner : Soccer Mommy (indie rock)

Vundabar (indie rock)

DuPont Brass (eclectic soul: mixture of jazz, hip-hop and R&B)

The Namby Pamby (local indie rock/dream pop)

Mic Strong (local hip-hop & rap)

The two groups say they started discussions last fall about how to keep the festival alive in The Fort. They say they decided the best approach for the event was to have the veteran performance venue handle programming, planning, and execution of the festival.

Previously, Middle Waves was held at Headwaters Park from 2016 to 2018 before moving to the Foellinger Theatre in 2022. It featured several stages with performers of multiple genres and art activities and vendors. The 2020 fest, before it was canceled, was planned to take place at the Electric Works campus, but those plans were scrapped.

The Embassy officials say they plan to host the next Middle Waves Festival in June 2024.

Tickets for the June event go on sale Monday, May 1 at 10 a.m., find them here. They start at $35 for general admission and $25 for kids 12 and under.

