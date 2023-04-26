Body of missing toddler Oaklee Snow found in Indiana; charges filed

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Marion County Prosecutor says investigators have recovered the body of 1-year-old Oaklee Snow, who has been missing out of Oklahoma since January.

The Marion County Prosecutor says murder and neglect charges have been filed against the boyfriend of Snow’s mother, 25-year-old Roan Waters. The mother, 22-year-old Madison Marshall, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and assisting a criminal.

The prosecutor says in January, the girl’s biological father reported her and another child he has with Marshall missing from his Cromwell, Oklahoma home. He said Marshall and Waters took the kids and were allegedly heading to Indianapolis.

Then on March 3, they say Waters was arrested by the Greenwood Village Police Department in Colorado on an outstanding warrant. Investigators say they believed Marshall had been staying with Waters, but they were not found with Waters at that time.

Police were then able to track Marshall to North Carolina, where she was eventually arrested and extradited to Marion County. During interviews with investigators, the prosecutor says Marshall claimed Waters killed Oaklee and that they moved her body to Morgan County in February.

BACKGROUND: Oaklee Snow’s body likely disposed of in Indiana, police believe

Snow’s body was later found in a dresser drawer of an abandoned building, the prosecutor says.

“As parents, we have a duty to protect our children. Not only did these two individuals fail to live up to that responsibility, but the allegations in the probable cause affidavit indicate that Oaklee suffered a horrific death and an abandonment that diminished the dignity that any child deserves. I want to thank the multiple law enforcement agencies and our prosecutors who worked tirelessly to locate this child and seek justice on her behalf.”

According to court documents, Oaklee was last spotted in February being carried out of what witnesses called a “drug house” in Indianapolis, wrapped in a blanket. They said she looked unconscious.

Waters was previously charged with child abuse, domestic assault, and battery in the presence of a minor for allegedly hitting Snow in the face last November, court documents say. She also previously faced neglect charges involving Snow’s baby brother.

Marshall appeared in court for the neglect charges on Monday and has a pretrial hearing set for June 28. Online court records show an arrest warrant for the murder charge has been issued for Waters.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.