One dead after motorcycle crash on city’s northwest side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police responded to an early morning motorcycle crash on the city’s northwest side.

Officials say the crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of Leesburg Road, between O’Day and Flaugh roads.

They say the motorcyclist was driving on Leesburg Road when they veered off the road and crashed into a guard rail.

The person was declared at the scene, according to first responders. First responders say the victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The road has since been reopened to traffic.

