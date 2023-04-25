Noble County Deputy saves woman’s life with Heimlich maneuver

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Friday night, Deputy Jerry Weber with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department got in his car after leaving a gas station when he heard a call about a woman choking on the side of the road.

“It was maybe half a mile from where I was at the time,” Weber said.

The call came through a program in his car called ‘Live911′. Officers can hear live 911 calls as they happen with it.

Weber immediately turned on his lights and raced to the scene. When he arrived, the woman flashed the universal choking sign in his direction. Weber saw this and quickly realized he needed to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

“She actually turned around,” Weber said. “She knew exactly what needed to happen. So, she turned around and gave me the opportunity to start the Heimlich maneuver.”

Weber successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver and saved the woman’s life. He’s since received high praise for his actions, but he says what he did was just part of the job.

“I was in the right place at the right time, any of us would have done the same thing,” Weber said. “That’s what we all get into this job for is those kinds of calls where we can actually make a positive impact on somebody.”

Police haven’t identified the woman, but Weber says she bounced back quick and even drove herself to the hospital after being checked by EMS.

