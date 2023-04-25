Nearby domestic disturbance prompts lockdown at Leo Elementary School

LEO, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says an elementary school in Leo was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday following a domestic disturbance in the area.

The department says dispatchers were told of a domestic disturbance at a home on State Road 1, near Leo Elementary School, around 1:20 p.m.

About 10 minutes later, they say the man ran out of the home’s back door and went onto the school’s playground. Police say they believed the man was armed with a knife, so the school was placed on lockdown.

The man was then taken into custody without incident just before 1:50 p.m. School officials say police will stay at the school through dismissal “in an effort to reassure the community that everything is safe and secure.”

They say dismissal will follow normal procedures.

