HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk to speak at Erin’s House Fundraiser in May

By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A fun event will take place next month to benefit Erin’s House for Grieving Children.

The annual Common Bond Breakfast will be held on Thursday, May 18, at 7:30 a.m. at the Parkview Mirro Center off Dupont Road.

Mina Starsiak Hawk, star of the HGTV show “Good Bones,” will be the keynote speaker at the event.

Starsiak, an author and businesswoman, will share stories about her career and personal experiences with loss.

Organizers say tickets can be purchased through the Erin’s House website and its social media pages.

Tables can be reserved, or attendees can pledge a corporate sponsorship.

21Alive’s Linda Jackson will be the host of the event.

