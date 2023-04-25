HGTV star to headline annual Erin’s House Common Bond Breakfast

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An HGTV star and Indianapolis native is this year’s keynote speaker for the Common Bond Breakfast to benefit Erin’s House for Grieving Children in Fort Wayne.

HGTV star keynote speaker for Erin's House Common Bond Breakfast (Staff)

Mina Starsiak Hawk stars with family and other team members in “Good Bones” on the home and garden television network. It’s a show about how Mina buys older homes in an Indianapolis neighborhood and turns them into real beauties. She’s also a business owner and author. She’ll be sharing stories about her work and about how she’s dealt with grief in her life.

The Common Bond Breakfast is Thursday, May 18 at 7:30 in the morning at the Parkview Mirro Center. Individual tickets are available along with tables and corporate sponsorships. For ticket information, click here.

21Alive is this year’s media sponsor, and anchor Linda Jackson will serve as host with special guest and co-anchor Krista Miller joining the event with a special message.

