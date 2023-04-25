HGTV star to headline annual Erin’s House Common Bond Breakfast

Event is one of two fundraisers each year for the non-profit organization
HGTV star and Indianapolis native to serve as keynote speaker for Erin's House Common Bond...
HGTV star and Indianapolis native to serve as keynote speaker for Erin's House Common Bond Breakfast(Staff)
By Linda Jackson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An HGTV star and Indianapolis native is this year’s keynote speaker for the Common Bond Breakfast to benefit Erin’s House for Grieving Children in Fort Wayne.

HGTV star keynote speaker for Erin's House Common Bond Breakfast
HGTV star keynote speaker for Erin's House Common Bond Breakfast(Staff)

Mina Starsiak Hawk stars with family and other team members in “Good Bones” on the home and garden television network. It’s a show about how Mina buys older homes in an Indianapolis neighborhood and turns them into real beauties. She’s also a business owner and author. She’ll be sharing stories about her work and about how she’s dealt with grief in her life.

The Common Bond Breakfast is Thursday, May 18 at 7:30 in the morning at the Parkview Mirro Center. Individual tickets are available along with tables and corporate sponsorships. For ticket information, click here.

21Alive is this year’s media sponsor, and anchor Linda Jackson will serve as host with special guest and co-anchor Krista Miller joining the event with a special message.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD says Sgt. Joshua Hartup, 46, was driving a police-issued GMC Sierra when he crashed into...
FWPD Sgt. who police say hit pedestrian gives statement in amended crash report
Henry Najdeski
Pedestrian hit by police vehicle dies from injuries
Fort Wayne Police Department released the disciplinary records of the officer involved in the...
Sgt. who hit, killed pedestrian previously suspended for crash, FWPD says
Henry Najdeski
Colleagues, friends remember Henry Najdeski
Freeze warning 04/23/2023
Freezing conditions possible overnight

Latest News

Actor George Takei visiting the "Star Trek" replica set in Ticonderoga, New York.
George Takei speaking at sold-out PFW event Tuesday evening
Jim Gaffigan's “Barely Alive” comedy tour is stopping by the Coliseum Sept. 9.
Comedian Jim Gaffigan bringing latest tour to Fort Wayne
State Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Whiteland, left, listens to Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, during...
Indiana bill on trans student name changes goes to governor
CORONER: Henry Najdeski died from ‘blunt force injuries’