George Takei speaking at sold-out PFW event Tuesday evening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Hundreds of Star Trek fans will be packing the Auer Performance Hall at Purdue Fort Wayne Tuesday evening.

Activist, actor, and author George Takei will be in Fort Wayne to speak at the final Omnibus Speaker Series for the 2022-2023 year, with his program titled, “Where No Story Has Gone Before: An Evening with George Takei.”

Officials say the 1,500 free tickets to the event, given on a first-come, first-served basis, have already sold out.

For those who were able to reserve a ticket, you can pick them up at the box office an hour before the program.

Takei rose to stardom in the 1960s for his role as Hikaru Sulu in the Star Trek television series. He is also a New York Times best-selling author and social justice advocate.

Takei’s presentation will take place at the Auer Performance Hall on the PFW campus Tuesday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m.

