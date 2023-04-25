FWPD seeking help identifying driver in recent crash with pedestrian

Anyone with information about the vehicle, owner, or driver is asked to call FWPD at 260-427-1373.(FWPD)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner or driver of a car that was recently involved in a crash.

FWPD says the suspect struck a pedestrian while driving the above van around 2:30 a.m. on March 31 at Coldwater and Collins Roads. They say a vanity plate with the name “Sandra” was on the front grill at the time.

There is also lettering on the upper rear portion on both sides of the van. They believe it is possibly a Ford Transit Connect, either white or grey in color.

Anyone with information about the vehicle, owner, or driver is asked to call FWPD at 260-427-1373.

