FWCS sues social media giants, claiming apps have led to a mental health crisis among students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) has filed a lawsuit against several social media platforms, saying students’ use of the apps has contributed to a mental health crisis.

Court records show the lawsuit was filed by the district on Monday, April 24, against the companies that own Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and YouTube.

“The Defendants’ conduct has led to a mental health crisis among America’s youth. This is not hyperbole in a lawsuit. The fact that a mental health crisis is present among America’s youth has been declared by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, the Children’s Hospital Association, and the U.S. Surgeon General.”

The lawsuit says the pandemic has caused students to spend more time on the platforms, which they say has led to an increase in the number of students “in crisis, acting out, and in need of mental health services.”

Children using the apps are exposed to content that encourages poor eating habits, self-harm, and poor mental health, the lawsuit says. Leaders say over 75% of public schools have reported an increase in staff expressing concerns about student depression and anxiety since the pandemic.

Because of this, leaders say they have had to hire counselors and medical professionals, increase training for teachers to identify students in need, and develop lesson plans about the dangers of the apps.

They also say they’ve had to divert time and resources to let parents know of behavioral issues and to investigate any threats made against schools and other students. The district requests relief to fund prevention education and treatment as well as compensatory and statutory damages.

FWCS, the area’s largest school district, serves over 28,600 students and consists of 52 different schools.

The district sent the following statement to 21Investigates about the lawsuit:

“Fort Wayne Community Schools joined many other school districts across the country that are suing the companies that operate various social media platforms. The suit alleges that excessive use of social media is harmful to the mental, behavioral and emotional health of young people and is associated with increased rates of depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, eating disorders and suicide. Social media platforms are design to maximize the time users spend using them, and young people are susceptible to becoming addicted to their use. Like other school districts, FWCS has seen an increase number of students dealing with mental health issues, in part, because of overexposure to social media. FWCS and its employees spend a significant amount of time and resources addressing students’ mental health issues and providing counseling and educational services to students related to the harms caused by social media. By joining this lawsuit, we hope to send a message to social media companies that changes are needed to reduce the addictive qualities of social media and combat the elements of the platforms that are harmful to student mental health.”

