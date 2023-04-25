FWCS sues social media giants, claiming apps have led to a mental health crisis among students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) has filed a lawsuit against several social media platforms, saying students’ use of the apps has contributed to a mental health crisis.
Court records show the lawsuit was filed by the district on Monday, April 24, against the companies that own Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and YouTube.
The lawsuit says the pandemic has caused students to spend more time on the platforms, which they say has led to an increase in the number of students “in crisis, acting out, and in need of mental health services.”
Children using the apps are exposed to content that encourages poor eating habits, self-harm, and poor mental health, the lawsuit says. Leaders say over 75% of public schools have reported an increase in staff expressing concerns about student depression and anxiety since the pandemic.
Because of this, leaders say they have had to hire counselors and medical professionals, increase training for teachers to identify students in need, and develop lesson plans about the dangers of the apps.
They also say they’ve had to divert time and resources to let parents know of behavioral issues and to investigate any threats made against schools and other students. The district requests relief to fund prevention education and treatment as well as compensatory and statutory damages.
FWCS, the area’s largest school district, serves over 28,600 students and consists of 52 different schools.
The district sent the following statement to 21Investigates about the lawsuit:
