Friend: fatal officer-involved pedestrian crash ‘senseless’

Henry Najdeski died after being struck by an unmarked FWPD police car driven by a sergeant
By Angelica Pickens
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A longtime colleague and friend of Henry Najdeski is calling the crash that took his life as he was crossing a downtown intersection “senseless.”

Sam Talarico worked with him during Najdeski’s 25 year career as an attorney at the law firm Barrett McNagny.

“He is somebody that everybody in the firm considered a friend,” says Talarico.

The husband, father, and friend died after being hit by a police vehicle driven by a sergeant as he was crossing the street at the intersection of Calhoun and Main streets April 19.

“Thursday and Friday we were all holding out hope for some sort of miracle,” Talarico says.

The intersection is frequently traveled by Najdeski, his colleagues at the law firm and others who work downtown, Talarico says.

It is located near the Allen County Courthouse.

Now, Najdeski’s colleagues are trying to grasp the reality that he will no longer return to the office.

“It’s important to know how quickly life can change,” says Talarico. “He’s a huge, huge loss. I think it’s important to know what was lost, in what just seems so senseless. It could have been any of us. It could have been anybody.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD says Sgt. Joshua Hartup, 46, was driving a police-issued GMC Sierra when he crashed into...
FWPD Sgt. who police say hit pedestrian gives statement in amended crash report
Henry Najdeski
Pedestrian hit by police vehicle dies from injuries
Fort Wayne Police Department released the disciplinary records of the officer involved in the...
Sgt. who hit, killed pedestrian previously suspended for crash, FWPD says
Henry Najdeski
Colleagues, friends remember Henry Najdeski
Freeze warning 04/23/2023
Freezing conditions possible overnight

Latest News

HGTV star Mina Starsiak to speak at Erin’s House Fundraiser in May
HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk to speak at Erin’s House Fundraiser in May
HGTV star Mina Starsiak to speak at Erin’s House Fundraiser in May
HGTV star Mina Starsiak to speak at Erin’s House Fundraiser in May
Friend: fatal officer-involved pedestrian crash ‘senseless’
Friend: fatal officer-involved pedestrian crash ‘senseless’
Electric Works added to National Register of Historic Places