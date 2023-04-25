A faulty promotional code results in 3,000 free Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo tickets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo’s website took a hit Monday resulting in free tickets.

A faulty promotional code is to blame for the most recent issues. Here’s what happened.

According to zoo officials, between 5 and 9 in the evening Monday, there was a lot of activity on the zoo’s website. Through social media posts and comments, people were saying the zoo was offering free tickets. Zoo officials closed down the site right away to investigate. At this time, zoo officials say this situation was a result of a faulty promotional code and there was no breach of the zoo’s website or access to any sensitive data.

As one of a handful of non-profit zoos in the U.S. that does not receive government funding, the zoo relies heavily on ticket sales to stay afloat.

“WE ARE A SELF-SUPPORTING ZOO. WE DON’T TAKE ANY SUPPORT FROM THE GOVERNMENT, WHICH MEANS ADMISSIONS, MEMBERSHIPS, DONATIONS ARE SO IMPORTANT TO THE ZOO THAT’S HOW WE FEED THE ANIMALS, THAT’S HOW WE PAY OUR STAFF, THAT’S HOW WE KEEP AND MAINTAIN THE ZOO BEAUTIFUL. YOU’RE RIGHT THOSE FUNDS ARE REALLY IMPORTANT.”

To give some perspective, zoo officials say around 3,000 people obtained free tickets.

Those tickets are not valid and will not be accepted at the zoo gates.

