Electric Works added to National Register of Historic Places

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Electric Work campus has yet another reason to celebrate.

The former General Electric plant has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, which is the official list of properties deemed worthy of preservation.

The campus is listed as the “General Electric Fort Wayne Electric Works Historic District,” which is a 22-building, 15-acre complex that comprises the Electric Works campus and the “East Campus, which officials say is planned for future “historic rehabilitation.”

Officials say the buildings were constructed between 1893 to 1968, but most were built between 1907 and 1927.

“It’s important to recognize the heritage and architecture in our City. The National Register of Historic Places listing of Electric Works is not only an honor, but it is a requirement for the Federal Rehabilitation Tax Credits that compose 20% of the funding for Electric Works. The Fort Wayne Historic Preservation Commission and the historic preservation staff played a role in the success of the project.”

Officials say the campus is the 72nd site in Fort Wayne to be included on the historical registry.

