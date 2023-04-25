Coroner’s office identifies man killed in early Tuesday motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The man that died in a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning has been identified.

22-year-old Cullen Alexander Surine of Fort Wayne was the driver of the motorcycle involved in the crash in the 7300 block of Leesburg Road a little before 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The coroner says Surine’s cause of death was from “blunt force injuries,” and his death was ruled an accident.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation.

