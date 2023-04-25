Coroner’s office identifies man killed in early Tuesday motorcycle crash

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The man that died in a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning has been identified.

22-year-old Cullen Alexander Surine of Fort Wayne was the driver of the motorcycle involved in the crash in the 7300 block of Leesburg Road a little before 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

BACKGROUND: One dead after motorcycle crash on city’s northwest side

The coroner says Surine’s cause of death was from “blunt force injuries,” and his death was ruled an accident.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation.

