CORONER: Henry Najdeski died from ‘blunt force injuries’

By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office released Tuesday the official cause of death for Henry Peter Najdeski.

The coroner says 52-year-old Najdeski died from “multiple blunt force injuries,” and his death was ruled an accident.

BACKGROUND: Colleagues, friends remember Henry Najdeski

Najdeski died on April 22 after he was struck by an FWPD officer while walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of S Calhoun and E Main Streets on April 19.

Najdeski is the 12th traffic death in Allen County so far this year.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD says Sgt. Joshua Hartup, 46, was driving a police-issued GMC Sierra when he crashed into...
FWPD Sgt. who police say hit pedestrian gives statement in amended crash report
Henry Najdeski
Pedestrian hit by police vehicle dies from injuries
Fort Wayne Police Department released the disciplinary records of the officer involved in the...
Sgt. who hit, killed pedestrian previously suspended for crash, FWPD says
Henry Najdeski
Colleagues, friends remember Henry Najdeski
Freeze warning 04/23/2023
Freezing conditions possible overnight

Latest News

Actor George Takei visiting the "Star Trek" replica set in Ticonderoga, New York.
George Takei speaking at sold-out PFW event Tuesday evening
Jim Gaffigan's “Barely Alive” comedy tour is stopping by the Coliseum Sept. 9.
Comedian Jim Gaffigan bringing latest tour to Fort Wayne
HGTV star and Indianapolis native to serve as keynote speaker for Erin's House Common Bond...
HGTV star to headline annual Erin’s House Common Bond Breakfast
State Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Whiteland, left, listens to Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, during...
Indiana bill on trans student name changes goes to governor