CORONER: Henry Najdeski died from ‘blunt force injuries’
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office released Tuesday the official cause of death for Henry Peter Najdeski.
The coroner says 52-year-old Najdeski died from “multiple blunt force injuries,” and his death was ruled an accident.
BACKGROUND: Colleagues, friends remember Henry Najdeski
Najdeski died on April 22 after he was struck by an FWPD officer while walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of S Calhoun and E Main Streets on April 19.
Najdeski is the 12th traffic death in Allen County so far this year.
