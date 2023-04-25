CORONER: Henry Najdeski died from ‘blunt force injuries’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office released Tuesday the official cause of death for Henry Peter Najdeski.

The coroner says 52-year-old Najdeski died from “multiple blunt force injuries,” and his death was ruled an accident.

Najdeski died on April 22 after he was struck by an FWPD officer while walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of S Calhoun and E Main Streets on April 19.

Najdeski is the 12th traffic death in Allen County so far this year.

