Comedian Jim Gaffigan bringing latest tour to Fort Wayne

Jim Gaffigan's “Barely Alive” comedy tour is stopping by the Coliseum Sept. 9.
Jim Gaffigan's “Barely Alive” comedy tour is stopping by the Coliseum Sept. 9.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Stand-up comedian and actor Jim Gaffigan will be bringing his talents to the Summit City this fall.

The Emmy-winning performer says his “Barely Alive” comedy tour is slated to stop at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, September 9. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. with a presale on April 26 at 10 a.m.

Gaffigan recently released a stand-up special on Netflix, Comedy Monster, and also appeared in shows like That ‘70s Show and Portlandia, as well as voice acting in Disney’s Luca and hit TV show Bob’s Burgers.

All information on tickets can be found here.

