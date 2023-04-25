Candlelight vigil held Monday to honor crime victims, survivors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Victims of crimes including human trafficking, mass shootings, and carjackings were remembered at a candlelight vigil at the Allen County Courthouse Monday evening.

The vigil, held by the Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne Victims Assist, honored crime survivors and their families during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (April 23-29), which began in 1981 under the Reagan administration.

Event organizers say much has changed for crime victims over decades, as resources are abundant in the present. Some police departments even have special units to aid crime victims.

Mental health treatment is also more widely available today.

Organizers of the vigil say they believe those types of resources are crucial.

It can be really isolating to be a victim of crime. To go through something that is so traumatic and tragic and while everyone’s story is individual, people may not know exactly what you have gone through. and there are people that have gone through similar things to you. I think coming together and seeing that and having a place of community is really healing.”

Monday evening’s vigil ties into a national remembrance of victims, as a vigil will be held Wednesday on the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol.

