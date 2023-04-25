Bishop Dwenger grad Tippmann ready to hear his name called in 2023 NFL Draft

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A state champion at Bishop Dwenger in 2018, offensive lineman Joe Tippmann spent the next four years becoming one of the nation’s top centers at the University of Wisconsin.

Now, Tippmann ranks as one of the top interior offensive line prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class and is expected to be selected in the second or third round on Friday night.

