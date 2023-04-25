Bishop Dwenger grad Tippmann ready to hear his name called in 2023 NFL Draft

By Chris Ryan
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A state champion at Bishop Dwenger in 2018, offensive lineman Joe Tippmann spent the next four years becoming one of the nation’s top centers at the University of Wisconsin.

Now, Tippmann ranks as one of the top interior offensive line prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class and is expected to be selected in the second or third round on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Najdeski
Pedestrian hit by police vehicle dies from injuries
FWPD says Sgt. Joshua Hartup, 46, was driving a police-issued GMC Sierra when he crashed into...
FWPD Sgt. who police say hit pedestrian gives statement in amended crash report
The search continues for a missing Fort Wayne man 1 year after his disappearance.
Search continues for missing Fort Wayne man 1 year after disappearance
Freeze warning 04/23/2023
Freezing conditions possible overnight
‘You just can’t control how people fall’: FWPD respond after officer crashes into pedestrian
‘You just can’t control how people fall’: FWPD responds after officer crashes into, critically injures pedestrian

Latest News

2023 Horizon League Golf Championship
Mastodon men’s golf leads after Round 1 at Horizon League Championship
Indiana Tech sweeps weekend series against Rochester
Indiana Tech sweeps weekend series against Rochester
TinCaps Logo
TinCaps shutout in series finale against Peoria
Fort Wayne Komets Logo
Komets fall in game two, 2-1