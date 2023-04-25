Arts United’s new grant program aims to fund art projects in southeast Fort Wayne

(Arts United)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Art United Center released a new grant program to help fund arts experiences in Fort Wayne’s southeast quadrant.

Officials say the Community Connections: Southeast Arts Project Grants are intended to bring Southeast Fort Wayne residents together by “enhancing a sense of pride and community through unique artistic experiences.”

Officials say the grants will provide funds to support art and culture projects on the city’s southeast side.

The vision, administrators say, is to enlist residents in creating vibrant neighborhoods and communities by promoting relationships with local organizations to attract more business development through the arts.

Eligible projects for grants include festivals, dance classes, cultural celebrations, and much more. Officials say applicants may apply for up to $5,000 to complete their project and should be relevant to the arts and culture aspect of the project.

Officials say other requirements include that all applicants must physically live in the southeast quadrant, which expands from east of Calhoun Street and south of the Maumee River.

Applications open on April 25. The deadline is May 31, 2023.

