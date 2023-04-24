Two Men and a Truck collecting items for women at Charis House, St. Joseph Missions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two Men and a Truck is asking for donation items for their annual “Movers for Moms” campaign ahead of Mother’s Day on May 14th. The items will be given to women at Charis House and St. Joseph Missions.

Their goal is to collect one thousand items for mothers in need in our area. You can donate hygiene items, new clothing items, socks and underwear, cleaning supplies, etc.

On the Friday prior to Mother’s Day, the Two Men and a Truck team will hand deliver the items to Charis House and St. Joseph Missions.

There are multiple drop off locations. Questions can be directed to Two Men and a Truck at (260) 543-4170.

