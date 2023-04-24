Teen seriously hurt in ORV crash in Wells County, DNR says

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says officers are looking into an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that left a teen girl injured Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., officers went to the area of County Road 800 N and 600 W in rural Wells County in regards to the crash.

Once they arrived, officers say they found a 13-year-old was driving a side-by-side ORV while using a cell phone. They say she then lost control of the ORV and it rolled multiple times, ejecting her from it.

She was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. Officers note that she was not wearing a helmet or other protective riding gear or using safety restraints.

“Indiana Conservation Officers remind the public that a cell phone should never be used while operating an ORV, and a valid driver’s license is required to operate an ORV on public roadways in counties where such use is permitted. ORV operators and passengers should always wear a helmet, protective riding gear, and use all ORV safety restraints.”

