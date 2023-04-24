Teen seriously hurt in ORV crash in Wells County, DNR says

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(John Maxwell | Indiana DNR)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says officers are looking into an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that left a teen girl injured Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., officers went to the area of County Road 800 N and 600 W in rural Wells County in regards to the crash.

Once they arrived, officers say they found a 13-year-old was driving a side-by-side ORV while using a cell phone. They say she then lost control of the ORV and it rolled multiple times, ejecting her from it.

She was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. Officers note that she was not wearing a helmet or other protective riding gear or using safety restraints.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Large manufacturing fire out after 12 hours in Mercer County

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Fire crews in Mercer County were kept busy Saturday night fighting a structure fire at a manufacturing company.

Community

Two Men and a Truck collecting items for women at Charis House, St. Joseph Missions

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Two Men and a Truck is asking for donation items for their annual “Movers for Moms” campaign ahead of Mother’s Day on May 14th. The items will be given to women at Charis House and St. Joseph Missions.

News

Red Cross, Fort Wayne Fire Department, install smoke detectors for Waynedale residents

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

Indiana State Police host ‘Drug Take Back Day’

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Search continues for missing Fort Wayne man 1 year after disappearance

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Liz Braden's Monday morning forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

Community that Cares- Out of a Jam

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

News

‘It’s not a fix, it’s a band-aid’: Lawmaker talks Indiana floodplain bill

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Taylor Williams
A Senate bill is looking to put a pause on those maps and find a solution to track 100-year flood levels better.

News

“It’s not a fix, it’s a band-aid” lawmaker talks Indiana floodplain bill

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Indiana bill that would fund handgun training for teachers moves forward

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Taylor Williams
Tuesday, the Senate signed off on that bill. Now educators are looking at what comes next.