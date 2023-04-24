Teen sentenced to 25 years in shooting during vape deal

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 17-year-old Fort Wayne police say was involved in the shooting of a 21-year-old in April of 2022 has been sentenced.

Swar Hit, 17, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars in court on Monday. He was charged as an adult and pleaded guilty to robbery in October.

Hit was charged alongside Aung San Oo, who was 15 at the time of the shooting.

Court documents say 21-year-old Luke Borror met the two teens in the parking lot of the New Covenant Worship Center on April 6, 2022. Borror had gone to meet the two to buy a “puff bar” vape, documents say.

Surveillance video from the church parking lot showed Borror and Oo struggling over a backpack shortly before Oo shot him. Oo pleaded guilty to murder in February and was sentenced to 65 years.

