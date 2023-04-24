Overnight shooting left one woman injured

(MGN)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One woman was injured in an overnight shooting on the city’s south side.

Officials say officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to a home on Lexington Avenue between Clinton and Calhoun streets a little after 1 a.m. Monday.

Not much information is known about the incident, but police say the woman was shot in the leg and has no life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown if anyone is in custody following the shooting.

Stay tuned with 21Alive for any future updates.

