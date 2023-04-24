Overnight shooting left one man injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One person was injured in an overnight shooting on the city’s south side, police say.

Officials say officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to a home on Lexington Avenue between Clinton and Calhoun streets a little after 1 a.m. Monday.

Not much information is known about the incident, but police say the man was shot in the leg and has no life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown if anyone is in custody following the shooting.

