Oaklee Snow’s body likely disposed of in Indiana, police believe

Police do not believe missing toddler Oaklee Snow is still alive, as court documents show she was last seen at an Indianapolis drug house.
2-year-old Oaklee Snow, taken from her Oklahoma home, was last seen in Indianapolis in February.
2-year-old Oaklee Snow, taken from her Oklahoma home, was last seen in Indianapolis in February.(IMPD)
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - Hoosiers have been desperately searching for 2-year-old Oaklee Snow for months.

Police said she and her 7-month-old brother were taken from their home in Oklahoma to Indianapolis by their mother, Madison Marshall, and her boyfriend, Roan Waters.

According to court documents, Oaklee was last seen by witnesses in February being carried out of a drug house in Indianapolis, wrapped in a blanket. The witness said she looked to be unconscious.

Marshall’s boyfriend also later admitted to abandoning the 7-month-old at the drug house.

In March, Marshall was charged for abandoning the 7-month-old.

Police announced despite several searches and interviews, Oaklee had not been found, and is believed to be dead and disposed of.

On Friday, IMPD confirmed they found remains of a child in Morgan County. The Morgan County coroner has not identified them yet, and no authorities are releasing what led to detectives finding the remains.

The FBI is leading that investigation, according to State Police.

Oaklee’s grandmother said their family is still waiting for a positive identification, and they don’t know anything further at this time.

A local volunteer named Janie Dubbs, who has been actively trying to help find Oaklee in Indianapolis, said in a statement that volunteers are holding onto hope as the family goes through this tough time.

“Although Hoosiers wanted to get answers for the family, this would not be the answers we would want. We are all praying with and for the family until we know for sure,” Dubbs wrote.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

