Local officials celebrate reopening of Foster Park Pavilion 3

By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and other local officials and groups celebrated the reopening of Pavilion 3 at Foster Park Monday morning.

Officials say the structure overlooking the St. Marys River was built in 1930 and also say the restoration “preserves the unique characteristics of the structure” made of limestone and chamfered white oak beams.

Groups such as Friends of the Parks of Allen County and the Southwest Area Partnership were in attendance for the reopening ceremony.

The pavilion restoration was just one of many aspects of the Fort Wayne Parks’ “Master Plan” to renovate the Foster Park Golf Course, in which officials asked the public to complete surveys on the paved trail.

Aside from the pavilion’s restoration, many residents also voiced concerns about some of the planned changes at the park, citing the trails may move to “unsafe spots” if the golf course is expanded.

One of the proposed changes in 2022 involved moving and narrowing trails to make room for the course.

Officials asked for public input for the paved trails through April 11 and said they would “share the results of the input received with their design team.”

