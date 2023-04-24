Lima police investigating weekend double homicide

Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.(WLBT)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LIMA, Ohio (WPTA) - Police in Lima, Ohio say they are searching for suspects after two men were shot and killed Saturday evening.

The Lima Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 400 block of W McKibben Street, off of N West Street, for a shooting around 11 p.m. on April 22.

When police arrived, they say they found 28-year-old Romelo Blackman and 18-year-old John Dyes, both of Lima, dead from gunshot wounds.

Officers are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Detective Harrod at (419)221-5296, Detective Boss at (419)221-5156, or Crime Stoppers at (419)229-7867, or send a message to the LPD Facebook page.

