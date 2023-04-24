Large manufacturing fire out after 12 hours in Mercer County

Crews battle fire at JR Manufacturing Saturday, April 22.
Crews battle fire at JR Manufacturing Saturday, April 22.(Portland Fire Dept.)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WPTA) - Fire crews in Mercer County were kept busy Saturday night fighting a large structure fire at a manufacturing company.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department says the first reports of a fire at JR Manufacturing at 900 Industrial Drive came before 7 p.m. Saturday.

Crews say it took them 12 hours to put the large fire out, asking residents to avoid the area as they worked to extinguish it.

Luckily, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation at the time of this report.

Fort Recovery Mayor Kaup shared a statement to Facebook, thanking residents who helped supply food and water to the several departments who helped battle the blaze.

