“It’s not a fix, it’s a band-aid” lawmaker talks Indiana floodplain bill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Under Indiana law, local floodplain administrators must use the most updated maps possible when considering whether or not construction is allowed in a certain area. However, some Indiana lawmakers say chances are finding out whether or not property may be in a floodplain is tricky.

Those lawmakers say both state and national flood maps are outdated. A senate bill is looking to put a pause on those maps and find a solution to track 100-year flood levels better.

“It’s not a fix, it’s a band-aid,” House Representative David Abbott said. “I’ll be honest with you.”

Lawmakers are working on a bill that would amend current state law. The bill would change how floodplains are mapped in Indiana temporarily.

“Not doing this could cost tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars in lost property values,” Abbott said.

House Representative David Abbott of District 18, which includes Noble County, is one of the lawmakers working on the bill.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has always used data to map out floodplains in Indiana. Abbott says those maps are 10 to 40 years old and were produced by outdated technology, and the map only covers a third of the state.

He said the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) made its own map of the floodplains with the most up-to-date technology and mapped the entire state. However, Abbott says lawmakers are finding the DNR map isn’t entirely accurate either, with both maps sometimes contradicting each other.

“They are not accurate from eyewitness accounts by property owners who have lived on properties for several generations,” Abbott said. “To me, the proof is in the pudding. The map can say what it wants. But even during a 100-year flood, if they’ve never seen rain or flood waters, something is not right.”

Abbott says that a 100-year flood means there is a one percent chance that you’d get a certain amount of rain in 24 hours. The data is then used in the maps to show where properties would flood and where buildings and homes can’t be placed.

Indiana law requires county floodplain managers to use DNR mapping to issue building permits. Senate 242 would make using the maps optional while lawmakers find a better way to map floodplains.

“We don’t want to harm the property owner with what we do,” Abbott said. “We could actually pass something that would give them an exemption to build and come to find out later FEMA could come in and say, ‘Hey, this house you just built is in a floodplain.’ So that’s not helping our constituents.”

Abbott says whether the bill passes, you can still do an engineering study of the land where you want to build to make sure it is on a floodplain.

The amendments will go in front of a committee hearing Monday. Abbott is also part of a statewide drainage task force that will meet in the summer to continue to find a solution to the mapping problem.

