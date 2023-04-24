Indiana bill that would fund handgun training for teachers moves forward

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For months we’ve been following a bill that will require Indiana teachers to complete training if they want to carry a gun in the classroom.

Tuesday, the Senate signed off on that bill. Now educators are looking at what comes next.

Borden-Henryville School Corporation is located north of Louisville in Clark County, Indiana.

The superintendent says they already have school resources officers in place but are looking into more ways to improve the school’s first line of defense.

“It’s sad that we are even having this conversation,” Borden-Henryville School Corporation Superintendent Johnny Budd said. “Unfortunately, with today’s world that we live in it’s something that’s being discussed.”

Recent shootings and safety in schools are on the minds of educators across the state.

Borden-Henryville School Corporation is no different.

“From research from incidents that have happened around the country, we know that these things are over within a matter of minutes,” Budd said. “It’s normally 4 to 5 minutes, and it’s usually over with by the time law enforcement can arrive on the scene. Schools are really looking at what we can do as a first line of defense.”

Johnny Budd is the superintendent of the district that educates seventeen hundred students. Over Budd’s 30-year career, safety has remained a top priority.

Budd and school leaders have been following House Bill 1177.

The bill establishes a standardized 40-hour curriculum with instruction on the safe handling, carrying, and storage of guns. The instruction would also include “gun drills” recreating high-stress environments. Teachers would also learn how to respond to school shootings and emergency medicine.

Budd says while the school district is in the early stages of research and planning, they would be interested in the training the bill has to offer.

“And while I’m not in favor of teachers in the classroom packing a weapon, I do have interest in school personnel like maybe even myself, maybe some custodians, maybe some administrators having access to guns,” Budd said.

There has been pushback from Democrats who argue that the bill could make schools more dangerous, and they’re worried about the emotional impacts on children.

“The argument that a good person with a gun can stop a bad person with a gun over 99 percent of all mass shootings across the United States it did not work,” State Sen. Fady Quaddoura said. “In the instances when we had heroes that were able to stop these shootings, we still had casualties.”

The bill now goes back to the House.

