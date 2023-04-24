Grant Me Hope: Meet Owen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Each week, 21Alive News introduces you to kids in the foster care system through our partnership with Grant Me Hope. 21Alive collaborates with the Grant Me Hope organization, an initiative to find older foster children adoptive homes before they age out of the foster care system.

This week, we met Owen.

“Hello, My name is Owen. I’m 14 years old and I’m in 7th grade. My personality is kind of shy, nice and caring. I enjoy doing mainly I like reading, reading history books and comic books. Right now I do have a Captain America book and I really like I’ve been reading it a little bit. I like history like WW2, ancient history, and military history.

I like how old it is and I love the vintage stuff. My favorite part of school is probably history class. I get pretty good grades yea. When I grow up I want to be a historian or NBA player cuz I like I like the funny history stuff like diving in the ocean maybe or digging up stuff or like teaching people about history.

I like basketball and football because I like playing them ever since I was 6 years old. I like that when I get a touchdown or throw it. I like cats,dogs, cows, horses. I can live on a farm and some land. I like to go outside and go out in the woods, sometimes riding my bike trails and then like nature, animals, and I like riding and listening to them. I want to be adopted well because I want a family because I feel alone without my family and want somebody there to teach me and be a good role model for me. What I would like them to do for me is to be kind, caring and not be mean to me and I would do the same thing for them.”

To learn more about Grant Me Hope and how you can adopt a child in need of a family, visit their website.

