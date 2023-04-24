FWPD Sgt. who police say hit pedestrian gives statement in amended crash report

FWPD says Sgt. Joshua Hartup, 46, was driving a police-issued GMC Sierra when he crashed into...
FWPD says Sgt. Joshua Hartup, 46, was driving a police-issued GMC Sierra when he crashed into Henry Najdeski, 52, on April 19.(Staff)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) Sergeant who police say struck a pedestrian in downtown Fort Wayne last week has given a statement to investigators.

According to an amended crash report, Sgt. Joshua Hartup says he was on duty working with Vice and Narcotics as a supervisor on the day of the crash.

FWPD Sgt. Hartup statement in amended crash report.
FWPD Sgt. Hartup statement in amended crash report.(Provided)

Sgt. Hartup’s statement says he stopped to render aid to the pedestrian and called for dispatch for medics.

BACKGROUND: FWPD responds after officer crashes into, critically injures pedestrian

Police say the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the intersection of E Main and S Calhoun Streets.

The crash report says Sgt. Joshua Hartup, 46, was driving a police-issued GMC Sierra when he crashed into Henry Najdeski, 52.

A witness told responding officers he was westbound on E Main, waiting at the light when he saw Hartup waiting on S Calhoun to turn left. He says he saw a man cross the street using the crosswalk and witnessed the pick-up truck Hartup was driving hit him while turning onto E Main.

On Sunday, Barrett McNagny with Barrett McNagny Attorneys at Law released a statement on the law firm’s website, saying Najdeski had died.

