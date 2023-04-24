FWFD, FWACC rescues cat trapped in tree for over 3 days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A collaboration between two local departments resulted in the rescue of a community cat who had been stuck in a tree for days.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) says one of their officers worked alongside the Fort Wayne Fire Department after they got a call about a community cat that had been stuck in a tree for several days with no sign of escape.

The rescue teams says the cat didn’t make for an easy rescue. When they arrived, the feline moved even higher up the tree so rescuers had to get on the roof of the nearby home.

After over an hour, FWACC says firefighters were able to get the cat to fall into a net before it safely bolted off.

“I was out there for almost an hour with them so it was amazing to see how much they cared to get that cat down!” FWACC Officer Werling said.

The post ends with the shelter thanking FWFD for being heroes not only for area residents—but for animals as well.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.