Colleagues, friends remember Henry Najdeski

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After losing their friend and colleague, two well-known men from Fort Wayne shared memories with us about their relationships with Henry Najdeski and what he meant to our community.

Evening anchor Linda Jackson talked with Bill Bean and Steve Shine. Hear what they had to say above.

Henry volunteering as a scorer for the Vera Bradley Golf Classic (left) and Henry with his daughter’s class at the office before a tour of the Courthouse (right). (Provided)

BACKGROUND: Sgt. who hit, killed pedestrian previously suspended for crash, FWPD says

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.