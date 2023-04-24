Colleagues, friends remember Henry Najdeski

By Linda Jackson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After losing their friend and colleague, two well-known men from Fort Wayne shared memories with us about their relationships with Henry Najdeski and what he meant to our community.

Evening anchor Linda Jackson talked with Bill Bean and Steve Shine. Hear what they had to say above.

Henry volunteering as a scorer for the Vera Bradley Golf Classic (left) and Henry with his...
Henry volunteering as a scorer for the Vera Bradley Golf Classic (left) and Henry with his daughter’s class at the office before a tour of the Courthouse (right).(Provided)

BACKGROUND: Sgt. who hit, killed pedestrian previously suspended for crash, FWPD says

Henry Najdeski
