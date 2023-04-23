Pedestrian hit by police vehicle dies from injuries

Henry Najdeski
By Emilia Miles
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The man who was critically hurt after he was hit by a police vehicle last week has passed away.

Fort Wayne Police say the police vehicle was making a turn from Calhoun Street to East Main Street when the pedestrian was hit on Wednesday, April 19.

Barrett McNagny with Barrett McNagny Attorneys at Law released a statement on the law firm’s website following Henry Najdeski’s passing.

Our Barrett family is simply devastated by the passing of our beloved Partner, Henry Najdeski. Henry was with our firm for more than twenty-five years and was recognized as one of the best real estate attorneys in northeast Indiana. He will be greatly missed by his Partners, co-workers, and clients.

First and foremost, Henry was a devoted husband and father and we all stand with the Najdeski family as they grieve and attempt to deal with this shocking and devastating loss.

Barrett McNagny

