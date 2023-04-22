Whitley County Business Expo Returns

By Taylor Williams and WPTA Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce hosted its Business Expo.

This was the first time for the event since the pandemic.

More than 30 businesses were on display including a new donut shop as well as fan favorites.

Officials say it’s a chance for people to learn about businesses and what they offer.

“Whitley County is an amazing spot right between Allen and Kosciusko County,” Whitley County Chamber of Commerce Jennifer Esterline said. “It’s one of those ones where we have so many opportunities and so many specialty businesses. We have so many incredible little businesses everywhere. I think it’s just one of those where you have to stop in and see.”

The chamber plans to hold a similar event soon.

