Search continues for missing Fort Wayne man 1 year after disappearance
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say Cody Rose went missing from his home on Indian Village Blvd. April 22, 2022.
A year later his family is still looking for answers.
Rose, 31, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt with blacck and white high top shoes.
He is 6′1 and 175 pounds. Rose has several tattoos on his chest, arm and stomach.
There is a one thousand dollar reward for his return.
If you have any information you are asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1216.
