Search continues for missing Fort Wayne man 1 year after disappearance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say Cody Rose went missing from his home on Indian Village Blvd. April 22, 2022.

A year later his family is still looking for answers.

Cody Rose has been missing for one year. (WPTA Staff)

Rose, 31, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt with blacck and white high top shoes.

He is 6′1 and 175 pounds. Rose has several tattoos on his chest, arm and stomach.

There is a one thousand dollar reward for his return.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1216.

