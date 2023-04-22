Search continues for missing Fort Wayne man 1 year after disappearance

By Taylor Williams and WPTA Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say Cody Rose went missing from his home on Indian Village Blvd. April 22, 2022.

A year later his family is still looking for answers.

Rose, 31, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt with blacck and white high top shoes.

He is 6′1 and 175 pounds. Rose has several tattoos on his chest, arm and stomach.

There is a one thousand dollar reward for his return.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1216.

