Red Cross, Fort Wayne Fire Department, install smoke detectors for Waynedale residents

WAYNEDALE, Ind. (WPTA) -The Fort Wayne Fire Department and American Red Cross teamed up this morning to install free smoke detectors.

The group began at the American Legion in Waynedale and walked the neighborhoods.

Teams knocked on doors offering to check smoke detectors and install new ones if needed.

They did this all for free.

Smoke detectors only last about ten years and while that seems like a long-time officials say it can be easy to forget about them.

They also say it’s important to change your batteries twice a year. The rule of thumb is to change it when the time changes.

The groups also talked about fire evacuation plans and where to in the event of a weather emergency.

“The coolest part of everything the American Red Cross does is that we bring communities together,” volunteer Olivia Lusher said. “We say neighbors helping neighbors is really our moto. It’s just really cool to see the neighbors coming together one door stop at a time.”

In total the group knocked on 600 homes. Each home was offered three new alarms.

If you were not home or would like a smoke detector you can reach out to the American Red Cross.

