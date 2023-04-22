Record Store Day celebrates independent shops with special vinyl releases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Record shops and music lovers around the world celebrated all things vinyl Saturday for the 16th annual “Record Store Day.”

Several special-edition album releases marked the celebration including Taylor Swift, Billy Joel, Carole King, The Rolling Stones and Madonna.

Fan favorite record stores in the Summit City include Wooden Nickel and the newly opened Welcome Back Records on Broadway Street also celebrated.

“It just really brings together people who have, no matter what kind of music you’re into, we all have a common interest in having something physical in our hands,” Welcome Back Records owner Morrison Agen said. “That we can hold in our hands that we can take home forever and ever.”

If you go to recordstoreday.com and put in your zip code, you can see the full list of partcipating stores near you.

