Komets lose 3-0 lead, fall in overtime 4-3 for playoff opener

By Chris Ryan
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets held a 3-0 lead entering the third period, but the Cincinnati Cyclones scored three straight goals to force overtime and, ultimately, complete the comeback 4-3.

Komets forward Tye Fehlaber scored two first period goals.

Fort Wayne sticks in Cincinnati for game two on Saturday night at 7:35 p.m.

The Komets host game three on Tuesday night at 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘You just can’t control how people fall’: FWPD respond after officer crashes into pedestrian
‘You just can’t control how people fall’: FWPD responds after officer crashes into, critically injures pedestrian
Vietnam Veteran using electric scooter struck, killed by SUV in Meijer parking lot
Police find body on Fort Wayne trial on March 30
Coroner identifies body found along Maumee River as 62-year-old woman
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
Fort Wayne man dies in Wednesday motorcycle crash
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources searches the waters of Lake Monroe Monday,...
Bodies of missing IU students recovered from Monroe Lake Tuesday

Latest News

Leo's Leah May celebrates with her team after hitting a two-run home run in Thursday night's...
Leo softball rallies and never looks back 15-5 over Heritage
Carroll's Royce Jones and Arthur Tamayo both sign with Trine.
Pair of Carroll Chargers sign with Trine
South Side's Justice Billingsley signs with Owens basketball.
South Side’s Billingsley signs with Owens basketball
Angola's Summer Allen signed with Trine acro & tumbling on Wednesday afternoon.
Angola Hornets Allen signs with Trine acro & tumbling