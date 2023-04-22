Komets lose 3-0 lead, fall in overtime 4-3 for playoff opener

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets held a 3-0 lead entering the third period, but the Cincinnati Cyclones scored three straight goals to force overtime and, ultimately, complete the comeback 4-3.

Komets forward Tye Fehlaber scored two first period goals.

Fort Wayne sticks in Cincinnati for game two on Saturday night at 7:35 p.m.

The Komets host game three on Tuesday night at 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.