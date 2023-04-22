Indiana State Police host ‘Drug Take Back Day’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -Local and federal law enforcement agencies came together to host the 24th “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.”

Police say it’s an initiative to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal.

It comes as police say rates of drug abuse and overdoses are skyrocketing nationwide.

Collection sites at the State Police Fort Wayne Post and Coventry Kroger accepted expired, unused, and unwanted liquid and pill medications.

Vaping pens and cartridges were also taken.

“People always want to make sure, do I need to take the labels off the pill bottles and the answer is no,” Sgt. Brian Walker said. “After you drop them off here at the post in the box, we have them transported to an incinerator and the information will be gone and in the wind.”

The post will host another drug take back day in October.

