Indiana State Police host ‘Drug Take Back Day’

People were able to get rid of unused or expired prescription drugs anonymously with no...
People were able to get rid of unused or expired prescription drugs anonymously with no questions asked.(WALA)
By Taylor Williams
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -Local and federal law enforcement agencies came together to host the 24th “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.”

Police say it’s an initiative to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal.

It comes as police say rates of drug abuse and overdoses are skyrocketing nationwide.

Collection sites at the State Police Fort Wayne Post and Coventry Kroger accepted expired, unused, and unwanted liquid and pill medications.

Vaping pens and cartridges were also taken.

“People always want to make sure, do I need to take the labels off the pill bottles and the answer is no,” Sgt. Brian Walker said. “After you drop them off here at the post in the box, we have them transported to an incinerator and the information will be gone and in the wind.”

The post will host another drug take back day in October.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vietnam Veteran using electric scooter struck, killed by SUV in Meijer parking lot
‘You just can’t control how people fall’: FWPD respond after officer crashes into pedestrian
‘You just can’t control how people fall’: FWPD responds after officer crashes into, critically injures pedestrian
28-year-old Demontra Lamonte Moore
New Haven man arrested in 4/20 drug bust, police say
FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.
Ikea to open 8 new US stores
Fort Wayne Children's Zoo is opening back up this weekend with new additions and remodels.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo opens Saturday, announces new changes

Latest News

21Alive recieves high honors at Indiana Society of Professional Journalist Awards
21Alive recieves high honors at Indiana Society of Professional Journalists Awards
Snider’s Jordyn Poole wins 2023 Tiffany Gooden Award
Snider’s Jordyn Poole wins 2023 Tiffany Gooden Award
Faclon eggs hatch atop downtown I&M building
Faclon eggs hatch atop downtown I&M building
Gold Team beats Blue, 24-0