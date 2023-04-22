Faclon eggs hatch atop downtown I&M building

Faclon eggs hatch atop downtown I&M building
By Taylor Williams
Apr. 22, 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After weeks of eagerly watching the falcons on top of Fort Wayne’s tallest building via the Indiana Michigan Power’s (I&M) Falcon Cam the chicks have hatched.

Moxie and Jamie, the peregrine falcons who call downtown Fort Wayne’s I&M building home, laid eggs back in March.

Three of the falcon chicks have hatched, just in time for Earth Day.

Since 1996, I&M says nearly 70 falcon chicks have hatched in the I&M nesting box, which offers a cliff-like vantage point with few natural predators along with access to water and food. I&M says this makes the nest one of the more productive sites in the Midwest for falcon restoration.

I&M works with Fort Wayne-based Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation Center, the Indiana Audubon Society, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to name and band the chicks.

