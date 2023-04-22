21Alive recieves high honors at Indiana Society of Professional Journalists Awards

21Alive recieves high honors at Indiana Society of Professional Journalist Awards
21Alive recieves high honors at Indiana Society of Professional Journalist Awards(WPTA Staff)
By Taylor Williams and WPTA Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 21Alive won big Saturday night at the Indiana Society of Professional Journalists Awards.

The team took home a number of honors including a win for our continuing coverage of last year’s deadly derecho.

We were honored for best investigative reporting for our fight to obtain public records. That team includes Karli VanCleave, Angelica Pickens, Assistant News Director Ian Hoover and Tylor Brummett.

Sports Director Zach Groth took home an award for sports videography and best sport reporting for a story he worked on with Producer Daniel Beals.

Plus, Tom Powell and Brennan Walton won second place for their feature story “Last Chance for Justice.”

