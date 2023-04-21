Three Rivers Festival searching for hundreds of volunteers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the area’s largest festival are searching for people to fill hundreds of volunteer positions to bring the event to life this summer.

Three Rivers Festival President John Nichter says more than 400 volunteers aged 16 to 80 dedicate hours of service each year, from helping guests to coordinating festivities. Volunteers also get some perks, from free festival gear to free drink tickets.

Leaders announced the 2023 festival theme earlier this month following the resignation of the operations director and select board members. Despite the recent turmoil, Nichter says they “confidently and certainly confirm” the festival will resume as normal.

This year’s event is planned for July 7 - 15 at Headwaters Park. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up here.

“As National Volunteer Week, we appreciate and celebrate our hardworking and dedicated volunteers not just this week, but every week. The festival needs valued partners like corporate sponsors, but if it wasn’t for our amazing group of volunteers, we would not be able to put on a festival. Every festival event is planned, coordinated, and operated by volunteers. I am inspired by these selfless volunteers, who each year give thousands of hours to Create Great Memories at the Three Rivers Festival and embed those cherished tradition for years to come.”

