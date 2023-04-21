Three Rivers Festival searching for hundreds of volunteers

FILE - Junk Food Alley at Three Rivers Festival
FILE - Junk Food Alley at Three Rivers Festival(Three Rivers Festival)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the area’s largest festival are searching for people to fill hundreds of volunteer positions to bring the event to life this summer.

Three Rivers Festival President John Nichter says more than 400 volunteers aged 16 to 80 dedicate hours of service each year, from helping guests to coordinating festivities. Volunteers also get some perks, from free festival gear to free drink tickets.

Leaders announced the 2023 festival theme earlier this month following the resignation of the operations director and select board members. Despite the recent turmoil, Nichter says they “confidently and certainly confirm” the festival will resume as normal.

This year’s event is planned for July 7 - 15 at Headwaters Park. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up here.

