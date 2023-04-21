South Side’s Billingsley signs with Owens basketball

By Chris Ryan
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - South Side Archer Justice Billingsley signed to play with Owens basketball on Thursday night.

Owens made the Final Four last year and captured a junior college national championship the year prior.

Billingsley is a former 21Alive Girls Basketball Player of the Week, following a 44-point performance to start the 2022-′23 season.

