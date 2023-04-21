Semi driver suffers medical event in DeKalb County, leading to crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a semi-truck driver had a medical event, causing him to crash into two other semis.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened when a 41-year-old semi-truck driver from Michigan was turning into the parking lot of the SDI complex in the 4500 block of C.R. 59 in Butler around 10:45 a.m.

The driver told police he started to feel sick and may have blacked out due to a medical event. They say he continued westbound through the parking lot, hitting the front end of another parked semi before crashing into a second semi. Police say two of the trucks were so badly damaged they were listed as a “total loss”.

The Michigan man and the person driving the first semi he crashed into were taken to a hospital for treatment.

