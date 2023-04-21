Semi driver suffers medical event in DeKalb County, leading to crash

Two hurt in DeKalb County crash April 21.
Two hurt in DeKalb County crash April 21.(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a semi-truck driver had a medical event, causing him to crash into two other semis.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened when a 41-year-old semi-truck driver from Michigan was turning into the parking lot of the SDI complex in the 4500 block of C.R. 59 in Butler around 10:45 a.m.

The driver told police he started to feel sick and may have blacked out due to a medical event. They say he continued westbound through the parking lot, hitting the front end of another parked semi before crashing into a second semi. Police say two of the trucks were so badly damaged they were listed as a “total loss”.

The Michigan man and the person driving the first semi he crashed into were taken to a hospital for treatment.

